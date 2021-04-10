ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A terrifying scene played out at a home on Franklin Street near 88th Avenue in Adams County. Sheriff’s deputies say two suspects tried breaking into the home and a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Investigators say the victims were asleep when they heard sounds of someone trying to steal their vehicle. One of the victims then confronted the suspects who then demanded keys to the Ford Ranger.READ MORE: 1 Man Killed, 1 Child Hospitalized In Serious Crash At 32nd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard
The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Alix Jo-Ray Montoya, 29, of Englewood and Brandie Price, 37, of Coos Bay, Oregon.
The suspects threw a large rock through a window after the residents ran back inside, investigators say. The suspects then got inside the home and threatened the resident with a large hunting knife.
The suspects then fought one of the victims for the keys to the truck. Once they got the keys, they stole the truck and left a previously-stolen vehicle at the scene.READ MORE: Wanted: Raymond Michael James Quintana Accused In Thornton Crime Spree
Deputies later saw the truck near Washington Street and 76th Avenue where they started chasing the suspects. They then lost control after after deputies used what they call a tactical vehicle intervention.
The suspects hit a utility pole. Deputies arrested them after a struggle. Investigators say they found methamphetamine and “other evidence” on the suspects.
Both Montoya and Price face several charges including burglary, robbery, theft and vehicular eluding.MORE NEWS: Kaylee Messerly Arrested On Child Abuse Charges After Infant Died During 2 Nights Stranded In Car
Deputies say the victims did not suffer injuries.