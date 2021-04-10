COVID In Colorado: State Suspends Colorado Springs Vaccine Operation At Clinic Over Storage ConcernsA clinic administering COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County was told to pause its operations over concerns about vaccine storage.

State Expands Program Offering Free At-Home COVID Rapid TestsThe State of Colorado is now offering free at-home rapid testing for anyone who works in a public-facing job.

More Cases Of P.1 Or Brazilian Variant Confirmed In ColoradoMore cases of the P.1 or Brazilian Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are showing up in Colorado.

Centura Health To Stop Using Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine At Drive-Up Mass Vaccination EventsCentura Health will stop using the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen COVID vaccine at their drive-up mass vaccination events.

COVID In Colorado: Health Officials Warn Of 'Fourth and Final Wave' Affecting Younger PeopleJust as Colorado was given its first dose of hope at COVID-19 restrictions being fully lifted, Governor Jared Polis said a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases has arrived in the state.

Douglas County School District Reports Four Dozen COVID Cases, 600 Quarantines Since Spring BreakOutbreaks at four Douglas County schools have sent thousands of in-person students back home.