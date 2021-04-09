THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An extensive manhunt was being conducted in Thornton Friday after a situation police said they are investigating as an officer-involved shooting. Following a report of shots fired at a traffic stop before 9 a.m., authorities issued a code red alert and recommended sheltering in place for those in the area around the intersection of 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. The shelter-in-place recommendation was lifted about two hours later.
Colorado Boulevard was shut down due to the investigation from 115th Avenue to 112th and remained so at 11 a.m.
Police said they were looking for a Hispanic male who was believed to be armed who was wearing a “black hat, black hoodie, white T-shirt, and blue jeans.” Anyone who sees a person matching that description is asked to call 911 immediately.
The suspect may have stolen a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate #OLD489. Anyone who sees that vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach it.
Copter4 flew over the scene and spotted a K-9 team as well as numerous officers involved in the search for the suspect, some with rifles at the ready.
Two schools in the area were placed in lockout status for approximately 2 hours. They were Woodglenn Elementary School and Cherry Drive Elementary School.