(CBS4) – We are seeing a return of more large-scale outdoor events in Colorado, and festivals in particular. Here’s some help in making plans as we return to a semblance of normal as COVID restrictions ease, although dates have changed for some of them.

Juneteenth

Denver: June 19, 20

Juneteenth promises to be back on the street in the historic Five Points neighborhood. Denver has made Juneteenth an official city holiday and this is one of the largest celebrations of the end of slavery in our nation. The event will still be socially distanced, meaning a limited number of vendors. Organizers are also promising plenty of music.

facebook.com/JuneteenthMusicFestival/

PrideFest 2021

Denver: June 26, 27

PrideFest made the decision to make a permanent move to the fourth weekend of June last year so it no longer conflicts with Juneteenth. The festival promotes the heritage and culture of the LGBTQ+ community and is the largest such celebration in the Rocky Mountain Region. Expect the return of the parade, a political rally, family entertainment and a 5K run.

denverpride.org/2021-announcement/

Colorado Renaissance Festival

Larkspur: Weekends July 3 – August 22

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is pushing its opening weekend back a few weekends, opening in time for the 4th of July. It’s promising to return its kingdom full of jousting, feasting and shows to Larkspur. The faire has worked with the city of Larkspur to monitor conditions and is still working on its themes for the weekends.

coloradorenaissance.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne: July 23 – August 1

It’s not exactly Colorado but it’s not too far across the northern border. Cheyenne Frontier Days is celebrating 125 years this summer. The rodeo returns along with a full slate of concerts including Eric Church and Blake Shelton. The organizers are working with state and local guidelines to make sure visitors stay safe and have lots of fun for all the events including the carnival.

www.cfdrodeo.com

Day of Rock

Denver: August

Amp The Future usually presents Day of Rock at the end of May but is pushing it to August this year just so more guests can enjoy the event safely. It’s a free one-day music festival on the 16th Street Mall. Amp the Cause supports a number of nonprofits in our community. It is still in the planning stages.

denverdayofrock.com

Colorado State Fair

Pueblo: August 27 – September 6

The Colorado State Fair plans to be back on its game this year with a full carnival and all the fun fair food you can eat. The rodeo returns as well a full lineup of concerts including George Thorogood and Nelly.

coloradostatefair.com

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Denver: September 4, 5, 6

This tradition 4th of July event is moving to Labor Day weekend this year. The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is also heading a few blocks south out of Cherry Creek North to the creek area on the south side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. That gives vendors more space to spread out making it easier for visitors to socially distance.

cherrycreekartsfestival.org

A Taste of Colorado – September 4,5 & 6 labor day

Denver: September 4, 5, 6

The Downtown Denver Partnership says it’s thrilled to bring A Taste Of Colorado back this Labor Day Weekend. It’s working on a new format so we can all celebrate Colorado’s best music, food, drinks, art and more.

www.atasteofcolorado.com

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Denver: September 25, 26

Organizers of the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival made the decision early to move the festival to September instead of July. The festival will return to Sloan’s Lake Park to celebrate dragon boat racing, culture, arts and food. This is the largest dragon boat festival in North America.

www.cdbf.org