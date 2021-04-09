DENVER (CBS4) – The pandemic has caused a lot of what is called renter migration: Renters moving to other locations en masse. According to a new study from Apartment List, Denver is one of the most-searched cities by people thinking of relocating.
Over 29% of people looking to move in the last year have searched Denver as a possible next destination.
The majority of renters looking to move into Denver are coming from New York, Boulder, and Colorado Springs.
Research found a steep increase in Denverites looking to move out of the metro area — up 21% from a year ago. That's in line with research showing a mass exodus from cities during the pandemic.
The most popular destinations for renters looking to leave Denver are Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins.
