Filed Under:Code Red, Colorado Boulevard, Colorado News, Police Activity, Thornton News, Thornton Police

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A manhunt is being conducted by Thornton police after a report of shots fired at the scene of a traffic stop on Friday morning. Authorities issued a code red alert and recommended sheltering in place for those in the area around the intersection of 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Colorado Boulevard was shut down due to the investigation from 115th Avenue to 112th.

Police said they are looking for a Hispanic male who is believed to be armed who was wearing a “black hat, black hoodie, white T-shirt, and blue jeans.” Anyone who sees a person matching that description is asked to call 911 immediately.