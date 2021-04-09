LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – On Friday morning, Jefferson County moved to Level Yellow: Concern on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial. The shift from Level Blue to Level Yellow means more restrictive guidelines.

Jeffco public health officials say they’ve recently seen an increase in the COVID-19 case incidence rate, test positivity rate and hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately, we are slipping in the wrong direction,” said Jefferson County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Dawn Comstock.

From March 31 through April 6, there were 832 cases of COVID — about 143 per 100,000 people.

“This pushes us past our Level Blue limits and into Level Yellow. None of us want to go backwards on the dial after all of the hard work we’ve put in and sacrifices we’ve made. I urge everyone to stay committed to COVID-19 prevention actions — wear your mask, keep six feet distance and avoid gatherings,” Comstock said.

Under Level Yellow, the following changes are now in place, per JCPH:

• Restaurants are limited to 50% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 150 people per room. Last call is at 1 a.m.

• Bars must close unless they serve food.

• Indoor events are limited to 50% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 150 people per room within usable space. Usable space for seated events and unseated events with fewer than 50 people is calculated by using 6-feet distancing between non-household contacts. For unseated events with more than 50 people, usable space should be calculated using the Distancing Space Calculator.

• Outdoor events are limited to 50% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 175 people within the usable space per designated area calculated using the Distancing Space Calculator. If the event is seated, usable space should be calculated by using 6-foot distancing between non-household members.

• Recreation, including gyms, rec centers and pools, is limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room indoors or activity area outdoors. Establishments larger than 7,200 square feet may use the Distancing Space Calculator to expand to 100 patrons per room within their usable space.

• Organized sports are limited to 25 players, excluding coaches, referees and umpires.

• Outdoor guided activities are limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 10 people.

• Youth camps are limited to 10 participants indoors and 25 participants outdoors.

• Businesses certified under the Five-Star Certification Program in Jefferson County may operate under Level Blue limits. To apply, click here: https://www.jeffco.us/4217/Five-Star-Certification-Program

Comstock added, “There are some important occasions coming up in the next several months — graduations, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the much anticipated start of summer. It’s important that we take the necessary steps now to reverse this trend, so we have the opportunity to celebrate the things and people we love and enjoy. We missed many of these special occasions last year, but if we work hard now it doesn’t have to be the case for 2021.”