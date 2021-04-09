FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State University’s annual fashion show is happening Friday night — and you can watch it online.
"This year's array of apparel features ready-for-the-sales-floor collections with an inclusive approach to design," university officials stated. The show includes men's collections, plus-size, women's protective gear, and even a multicultural bridal collection.
"Emerge" begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. The virtual event will feature a one-night-only silent auction and door prizes.
“CSU has one of the top 20 fashion schools in the nation, and is proving to the fashion industry that it is a rising force with new and exciting ideas – not just in terms of clothing, but also in the creativity of working with COVID-19 restrictions,” university officials stated.
The runway and backdrop features the new Nancy Richardson Design Center