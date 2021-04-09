DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After a long snooze, bears are starting to wake up from their winter slumber. In northwest Douglas County, a bear recently triggered a security camera as it wandered around the neighborhood.
Bears are becoming active across the state, like this one from northwest Douglas County. Please put away those birdfeeders until after Thanksgiving & secure your trash. That means not putting it out to the curb until the morning of collection.
Learn more: https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/vlRcWfuSKU
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 8, 2021
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers ask homeowners to secure their trash and put bird feeders away in order to bearproof homes.
To learn more about CPW’s Bear Aware campaign, visit their website.