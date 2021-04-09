DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The accused gunman in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting will go on trial next month. Devon Erickson is facing charges in connection with the murder of Kendrick Castillo in May 2019.
Police say the Erickson and Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney walked into the school on May 7, 2019 and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.
McKinney pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison.
Jury selection for Erickson’s trial begins May 24 from a pool of 600 people.