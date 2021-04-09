DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos on Friday unveiled the hats their draft picks will be wearing after they hear their name called in less than three weeks. The NFL Draft takes place over a three day period starting April 29.
Our 2021 #BroncosDraft hat is here! 🤩
Get yours » https://t.co/p4zkIg176O pic.twitter.com/2SZiQXCzGn
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 9, 2021
The charcoal colored hats have a trucker hat design with an orange brim and an orange badge. DenverBroncos.com describes them as having “the team name emblazoned on top of the team logo in orange with white and blue borders on the badge.”
Anyone who wants a hat can purchase them at the Broncos online team store.
The Broncos first pick in the draft is currently set for No. 9 in the first round. Recently hired Denver general manager George Paton will have the final say on the picks the team makes.
The draft will take place in in Cleveland this year.