DENVER (CBS4)– Centura Health will stop using the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen COVID vaccine at their drive-up mass vaccination events. Instead, Moderna and Pfizer will be used at those mass vaccination events at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The decision to stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was announced on Friday evening just two days after adverse side effects paused the vaccination clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. On Wednesday, 11 people suffered adverse reactions after getting the Janssen COVID vaccine at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, two of them were taken to the hospital and then released from the emergency department.

The next day, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said those reactions experienced did not indicate problems with the vaccine. CDPHE also said at the time that the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine would continue to be used at vaccine clinics.

Centura Health said that the Janssen COVID vaccine remains safe and effective and will continue to be administered in Centura’s “ambulatory care and physician clinic settings.” The reason Centura said the Janssen COVID vaccine will no longer be used at the mass vaccination sites is due to the national shortage of the vaccine and the adverse reactions on Wednesday.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained flexible and nimble, always ready to adapt our processes and systems rooted in our commitment to Safety First, People Always,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health, in a statement. “I applaud and support our incredible caregivers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their courage to see something, say something, and stop the line.”

Centura Health said that those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at the three mass vaccination sites this weekend will keep their same appointment time at the same date and same location and will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for the corresponding day 21 at the same location as the first dose appointment.

“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer in a statement. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible.”