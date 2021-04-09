DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado is now offering free at-home rapid testing for anyone who works in a public-facing job. Gov. Jared Polis announced a website to sign up was launched on Friday to offer a month’s worth of rapid tests.
"It makes such a big difference to get that diagnosis early," Polis said.
The rapid tests are the latest tool the state will deploy to try and slow the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.
The tests are available to anyone who has a job that interacts with the public, such as hospitality staff, delivery drivers, real estate agents, retail workers or staff at a gym. Six tests will be shipped to people who sign up. Polis encouraged taking one test every 5 days, making a month's worth of tests in the box.
“You can get tested, free, quick and easy from the privacy of your own home. Results in 15 or 20 minutes. You don’t have to wait days or even hours to get results. You can reorder them after 20 days for the following month,” Polis said. “It’s a nasal swab. It’s incredibly easy to use.”
The BinaxNOW tests have been available to Colorado teachers since February. The program was soon expanded to food industry workers. The state says those industries will continue to be eligible to receive the tests.
LINK: Free BinaxNOW COVID-19 Testing at Home Enrollment Form