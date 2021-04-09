DENVER (CBS4) – Just as Colorado was given its first dose of hope at COVID-19 restrictions being fully lifted, Governor Jared Polis said a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases has arrived in the state. Cases are drastically increasing as of late, specifically among younger Coloradans.

Those between the ages of 18 and 50 are the ones causing the spike in positive coronavirus cases in Colorado during this past week.

“This increase is of great alarm,” Polis said. “We identified 1,935 new positive cases yesterday. That is the highest it has been in a long time.”

Polis said older Coloradans, specifically those over the age of 50, are seeing a flat line or decrease in COVID-19 cases. He directly attributed that to the strong turnout for vaccinations. As for those in younger age groups, Polis said they are now at risk of getting new varients of the virus which are showing more likelihood of severe reactions. Polis said most younger people infected will survive, but some will not make it out of the hospital.

“People are filling up the hospitals in the 18-to-50 age group. This is a race against the clock,” Polis said.

Polis said the recent and sudden shutdown of a COVID-19 mass vaccination site shouldn’t alarm those still wanting their vaccines. The Dick’s Sporting Goods Park clinic was shut down after several people reported adverse reactions to the Johnson and Jonson vaccine, including dizziness and nausea.

Polis, and health officials, said the shutdown was out of an abundance of caution. They contacted the CDC and confirmed the doses were safe. They believe it was a coincidence that a group of people had reactions in a short period of time. One doctor said the reactions were likely due to either dehydration or overall fear of needles.

To avoid those reactions health experts encouraged people to drink water and eat something salty like potato chips before getting your vaccine.

Though the fourth wave is in Colorado, this is the first wave Polis has encouraged people to gather during. However, he said those gatherings should be among small groups, outdoors and with masks on when close by each other.

“I don’t think I’m too optimistic in saying this. I think it is the fourth and final wave,” Polis said.