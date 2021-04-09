COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs have arrested four suspects in connection with more than a dozen armed robberies over the last couple of months. The suspects have been identified as Brian Rodriguez, Keiandre Shelton, Isaac Lara Rodriguez and Corey Roque.
They have been identified as the suspects in a series of robberies that started in February.READ MORE: Sen. Michael Bennet Meets With Coloradans To Discuss Child Tax Credits
After a home invasion robbery, the suspects hit up a dozen other places that were mostly convenience stores. That last one happened on Monday when three of the suspects became involved in a pursuit and officer-involved shooting.READ MORE: Centura Health To Stop Using Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine At Drive-Up Mass Vaccination Events
It started with a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven in Old Colorado City, a neighborhood in Colorado Springs. The suspects drove away in a Toyota 4 Runner and it was spotted several blocks away at West Colorado Avenue and 14th Street. That’s when officers attempted to make a traffic stop and the suspects fired at them, sparking a pursuit.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection For STEM School Shooting Suspect Devon Erickson Starts May 24
The chase continued for more than 6 miles while the suspects continued shooting at officers. Two officers fired shots at the suspect vehicle after a tactical maneuver was deployed to stop the Toyota.