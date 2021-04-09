CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– This spring many high schools are hoping to bring back prom. While student safety is a top priority during the coronavirus pandemic, so is looking stylish for the magical night.
Be Happy Boutique is making sure that every young woman who wants a beautiful dress to wear to prom can have one, regardless of how much money they have in their budget.
The Be Happy Boutique is April 9 through April 18 at the Outlets at Castle Rock next to the Van’s Outlet. They have more than 600 dresses, all styles and sizes, along with shoes and other accessories.
LINK: Be Happy Boutique