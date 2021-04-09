ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who may have witnessed a serious crash Thursday on Interstate 25. Around 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to the crash involving a car and semi truck in the southbound lanes of I-25 at East Dry Creek Road.
Investigators released photos of a blue Peterbilt dump truck with a blue bed heading southbound after the accident. Based on the time and location of the photo, the sheriff’s office believes the driver may know about the events leading up to the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Gammel at 720-874-3798 or Investigator Finley at 720-874-3797.