ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued one person from a burning multi-family towntown in Arapahoe County on Friday night. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the townhome at 9400 E. Iliff Ave. just before 9 p.m.
One person was rescued and rushed to the hospital. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Update – Firefighters rescued one person and they're being transported to the hospital. Fire control and additional searches continue inside the townhome.
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 10, 2021