ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A prescribed burn is taking place at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in the northeast part of the Denver metro area. As a result, people who see smoke in the Commerce City or northeast Denver areas early Thursday afternoon, including in the Central Park neighborhood, don’t need to call 911.
A similar burn took place on Monday in the wildlife refuge.
Federal land managers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting the operation with help from local fire crews.
UPDATE: Firefighters have begun their test fire. This test is to determine if conditions and smoke dispersal remain consistent with plans. If acceptable, the burn will continue. pic.twitter.com/SyNkl2oHCQ
— Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) April 8, 2021
The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge features about 875 acres of short-grass prairie and the goal of the prescribed burn is to control weeds and improve the habitat for wildlife. Controlled burns also lead to a lower risk of wildfires breaking out close to clusters of homes near open space areas.
On Monday, crews from Douglas County, Denver Fire, Westminster Fire, South Adams County Fire and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control provided help in the effort.