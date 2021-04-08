DENVER (CBS4) — The pandemic has caused a lot of what is called renter migration: Renters moving to other locations en masse. And while many are looking to move out of urban areas, don’t expect to see rentals in Denver stay vacant for long. According to a new study from Apartment List, Denver is one of the most-searched cities.
Over 29% of people looking to move in the last year have searched Denver as a possible next destination.
Research found a steep increase in Denverites looking to move out of the metro area — up 21% from a year ago. That's in line with research showing a mass exodus from cities during the pandemic.
"In the year since the pandemic started, many renters moved out of major urban areas. But in doing so, they created vacancies that have drawn in the next wave renters who will take their place," officials stated. "Today, renter searches for dense, urban areas are rapidly rising."
The most popular destinations for renters looking to leave Denver are Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins, while renters looking to move into Denver are coming from New York, Boulder, and Colorado Springs.