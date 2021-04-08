Colorado Is Bracing For Another Challenging Wildfire SeasonAfter a record wildfire season in 2020 Colorado is preparing for another year of wildfires.

21 minutes ago

A New Survey From AAA Shows 47% Of Coloradans Are Ready To TravelA new survey from AAA shows 47% of Coloradans are ready to start traveling again.

23 minutes ago

Denver Firefighters Doing Water Rescue Training Stop Kids From Going In Lake To Get SkateboardSome Denver firefighters were in the right place at the right time to prevent what could have been a dangerous situation. They were training for water rescues at Washington Park when some kids lost a skateboard in Smith Lake.

24 minutes ago

Red Flag Warning For Most Of Eastern ColoradoWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

32 minutes ago

More Renters Consider Moving To Denver As Pandemic Sparks ‘Migration’The pandemic has caused a lot of what is called renter migration: Renters moving to other locations en masse.

47 minutes ago

Southbound I-25 Reopens In Denver Tech Center After Multi-Car CrashA multi-car crash shutdown the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road Thursday morning. All lanes reopened at 11:30 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.

1 hour ago