By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — A multi-car crash shutdown the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road Thursday morning. All lanes reopened at 11:30 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.

The Dry Creek onramp to southbound I-25 will remain closed until further notice, officials said at 11:30 a.m.

The crash caused major backups in Denver.

There is no word on injuries.

The ACSO traffic investigation team is on site along with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

