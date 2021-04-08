DENVER (CBS4) — A multi-car crash shutdown the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Arapahoe Road Thursday morning. All lanes reopened at 11:30 a.m. after being closed for about an hour.
The Dry Creek onramp to southbound I-25 will remain closed until further notice, officials said at 11:30 a.m.
The crash caused major backups in Denver.
There is no word on injuries.
The ACSO traffic investigation team is on site along with the Colorado Department of Transportation.