DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a church in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood Thursday morning. The fire started just after 6 a.m. and it’s believed it began in the attic.
Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the Odom Memorial Church of God near 33rd and Williams at daybreak.
#DenverFireDepartment are working a second alarm fire in the attic in the church at 3301 Williams. Crews are working to get ahead of the fire. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/aFrFezPC0v
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 8, 2021
Denver Fire spokesperson Greg Pixley told CBS4 there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. 18 crews were on scene and had most of the fire contained quickly.