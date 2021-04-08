CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a church in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood Thursday morning. The fire started just after 6 a.m. and it’s believed it began in the attic.

(credit: CBS)

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the Odom Memorial Church of God near 33rd and Williams at daybreak.

Denver Fire spokesperson Greg Pixley told CBS4 there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. 18 crews were on scene and had most of the fire contained quickly.

