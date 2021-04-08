DENVER (CBS4) — Some Denver firefighters were in the right place at the right time to prevent what could have been a dangerous situation. They were training for water rescues at Washington Park when some kids lost a skateboard in Smith Lake.
Fire officials say the boys were about to get in the cold, dark water to search for it.
“… firefighters stopped them & gave them quick education about the dangers of water that cold, then they retrieved the skateboard for kids,” officials wrote on Facebook. “#StaySmart, #StaySafe, and stay six feet away from the water’s edge!”