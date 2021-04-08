DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– COVID-19 outbreaks at four schools in the Douglas County School District have students and teachers returning to a remote learning model for the next two weeks. There are five coronavirus outbreaks at each of the four schools.
The four schools are Mountain Vista High School, Castle View High School, Rocky Heights Middle School, Sierra Middle School.
Mountain Vista’s remote learning began on Wednesday and students will return to in-person learning on April 21. Castle View, Rocky Heights and Sierra Middle will begin remote learning on Friday and return to in-person on April 23.