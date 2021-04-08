CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map Colorado’s Front Range is between cold fronts with a flat high pressure ridge bringing in a warming and drying pattern for Thursday. The wind is expected to pick up Thursday afternoon across many areas of the state. Primarily produced by an increased pressure gradient with an approaching cold front.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for areas east and north of Denver. From Fort Collins and Greeley down through Deer Trail, Limon and Lamar. It also extends over all of northeastern Colorado through 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The approaching cold front will blast through Friday morning giving the northern mountains around an inch or two of snow and a light rain/snow mix for Denver Friday morning. The fast moving storm system will bring more strong winds to the region before moving out of the state by late Friday afternoon.

Saturday will warm up again with breezy and warmer conditions.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera