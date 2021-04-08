DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Joe Biden is taking executive action to step up gun safety measures. This comes after an outburst of mass shootings, including the deaths of ten people in Boulder.

Thursday’s executive actions include ordering the Justice Department to draft model Red Flag legislation for states to implement. Colorado already has a Red Flag Law to help prevent people with mental health issues from getting guns. Biden also ordered the Justice Department to create new rules for ghost guns in the next 30 days. These are self-assembled guns with no serial numbers.

The president also called for a 60-day review of stabilizing braces for pistols. The Boulder gunman used a weapon with a stabilizing brace. Biden also called on Congress to pass two background check bills already passed in the House but face Republican pushback in the Senate.

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District which includes Boulder, was at the White House for the announcement.

“We wrote to President Biden after the terrible tragedy in Boulder to urge him to act in addressing the epidemic of gun violence,” Neguse said.

But not all Colorado lawmakers are pleased. Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican representing Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, is calling the actions a “gun grab.”

“I am wholeheartedly opposed to the unconstitutional gun control measures threatened by President Biden,” Lamborn said.

Anubsis Heru is a co-owner and lead instructor at 1770 Armory and Gun Club, a Black-owned gun club in Denver’s Five Points. The NRA and U.S. Concealed Carry Association Member is reacting to Biden’s Executive Orders to curb gun violence.

“We understand that there has to be some changes,” Heru said. “A lot of things that the president was talking about were definitely some things that could be a step in the right direction, for one being the ghost guns, guns that you can purchase parts and assemble them at home.”

The Department of Justice will develop a Red Flag Law model. President of Colorado Ceasefire Legislative Action, Eileen McCarron, says Colorado is a prime example.

“We believe Colorado’s is a model law that the Justice Department should use as the guide. It was constructed looking at a lot of other state laws, and then trying to fit it into what would work in Colorado,” McCarron said. “We would like the legislature here in Colorado to take monies to fund the education of the extreme risk protection order so that we have fewer people that are unaware of the capability of disarming dangerous individuals.”

Heru says Red Flag Laws can be dangerous when they lead to no-knock warrants.

“In the case of Breonna Taylor, that was a no-knock warrant, so increasing that type of legislation could be a slippery slope,” said Heru.

Both Heru and McCarron have differing opinions on the regulation of stabilizing braces.

“It makes total sense to get these devices off the market, just like it did to get bump stocks off the market, which Pres. Donald Trump did in with an executive order working with ATF,” said McCarron.

But Heru says stabilizing braces aren’t dangerous for the people trained to use them.

“With the stabilizer brace, it doesn’t make a gun any deadlier than it already is,” said Heru.

Both know funding for community-based gun violence prevention, proposed by Biden, is essential.

“There is still a lot to do,” McCarron said. “It is not the end all and be all of gun violence because gun violence is such a pernicious epidemic in our county that has to be addressed on many levels.”

Heru says along with formal gun education, 1770 Armory hosts “Second Amendment Tuesday”, a series of educational meetings to make sure the community is well-informed.

“I would just hope that there’s a lot of education that comes out of this,” said Heru.