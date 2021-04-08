DENVER(CBS)- Despite the burst of needed moisture last Tuesday, most of the state of Colorado is staying high and dry this week. In fact, the storm system did not make a dent in the severity of the current drought situation.
Compared to last week’s update, all categories have remained the same — with the Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Castle Rock areas staying in the moderate to severe categories. With the severe areas confined to areas in and near the Palmer Divide. The worst conditions still have a hold on the Western Slope, with most areas shaded in red still stuck in extreme to exceptional drought.
However, overall since the big snows of March, most of the Denver metro area dropped out of the extreme level, and conditions have not gotten much worse.