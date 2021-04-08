COVID Outbreaks At 4 Douglas County Schools Put Students Back Into Remote LearningCOVID-19 outbreaks at four schools in the Douglas County School District have students and teachers returning to a remote learning model for the next two weeks.

Colorado Department Of Public Health Clears Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Some Experience Adverse Side EffectsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Thursday that the problems experienced by 11 people after getting the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen COVID vaccine at Dick’s Sporting Goods park on Wednesday did not indicate problems with the vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: State Expands At-Home Testing Program To All Public-Facing WorkersThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expanded its Binax At-Home rapid testing program to include all public-facing employees.

COVID Trauma, Uncertainty Could Have Lasting Impact On ColoradansThe uncertainty and length of the pandemic is taking a toll on Coloradans.

Is Your Radon Mitigation System Making Your Home More Dangerous?One in two homes in Colorado has dangerous levels of radon and the companies that test and mitigate for it in the state don't have to meet any state standards.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccinations Fuel Traveler Confidence, AAA Study FindsA new survey from AAA finds nearly half of Coloradans are comfortable taking a trip this spring.