DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expanded its Binax At-Home rapid testing program to include all public-facing employees. This includes anyone in the state who interacts with the public as part of their work, such as retail workers, delivery drivers, real estate agents, bank employees and more.
The program lets employees order a COVID-19 test to their home.
“Our top priority has always been keeping Coloradans safe,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “To our retail employees, factory workers and other in-person employees who call our state home, we appreciate your work throughout the pandemic.”
Public-facing employees include:
- Retail workers
- Hotel and other hospitality employees
- Events industry employees
- Delivery and truck drivers from all industries (including DoorDash, UberEats, Amazon, etc.)
- Movie theater employees
- Bank employees
- Gym employees
- Real estate agents and other staff
- Construction workers and tradespeople
- General maintenance staff (cleaners, building maintenance, plumbers, electricians, and other tradespeople)
- Grocery store workers
- Energy and utility workers
- Security workers for all industries
“Our economy relies heavily on the many devoted public-facing employees that enter work to serve the needs of our community. Providing at-home testing to more Coloradans will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident commander at CDPHE.
Employees can sign up for the program by filling out a Google Form to verify their workplace and email address. CDPHE will email instructions on how to order the free testing hit via Amazon.
The kits include six tests, which the recipient can use every five days. Employees who qualify for the program can order tests every 20 days.
For more information, visit covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.