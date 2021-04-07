FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World is opening for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend — and it has two new attractions.
Water World did not open in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the closure, the park worked on one of the largest themed expansions in its 41-year history — called Alpine Springs. It features a two-lane racing water coaster called Roaring Forks, and Centennial Basin, a two-person tube bowl with a design based on the Colorado state flag.
Officials did not provide any information about restrictions on capacity or mask requirements but said more details would be available soon.
The massive COVID-19 testing site set up in the parking lot shut down last month.