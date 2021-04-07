CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Federal Heights News, Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World is opening for the season beginning Memorial Day weekend — and it has two new attractions.

Water World did not open in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Fort Collins Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags At Large Grocery Stores

During the closure, the park worked on one of the largest themed expansions in its 41-year history — called Alpine Springs. It features a two-lane racing water coaster called Roaring Forks, and Centennial Basin, a two-person tube bowl with a design based on the Colorado state flag.

READ MORE: Hostage Situation At Thornton Motel Ends Peacefully, Man In Custody

(credit: Water World)

Officials did not provide any information about restrictions on capacity or mask requirements but said more details would be available soon.

The massive COVID-19 testing site set up in the parking lot shut down last month.

MORE NEWS: Fire Damages Home In Northglenn Early Wednesday Morning

 

Anica Padilla