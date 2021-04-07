THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton Police Department is warning drivers to obey the speed limits after catching one going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.
“[Officer] Wolff caught a 90 MPH in a 45 MPH zone,” officials wrote on Facebook. “What does that get you? A Reckless Driving ticket, towed car, and an arrest! It’s not worth it, not to mention how unsafe it is.”
“Please watch your speeds. The Thornton traffic unit has heard the complaints from our citizens and are out enforcing traffic laws,” officials stated.
The urged drivers to reduce speeds, anticipate stops and leave plenty of room between vehicles.