Avs legend Milan Hejduk joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Tuesday’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live.

DENVER (CBS4) – Milan Hejduk shared his take on the current Colorado Avalanche team, which is on a 15-game point streak.

“I think the overall performance, how much offense they can create, tons of shots every game, they’re outshooting opponents heavily, and just dominating,” said Hejduk.

“Since everyone is back (healthy), they’re on a tear right now, and they look like the team that everyone predicted before the season started.”

The Avs entered the season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and currently have the best odds to win The Cup.

“It definitely comes with a little bit of pressure,” said Hejduk of the challenges of playing the season with a bullseye on your back.

“You want to perform and deliver. That comes with a little bit of pressure. But this team has been around for a while. Hopefully it will happen this year.”

Hejduk and former teammate Jan Hejda have teamed up with the Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation to debut their new Double Czech Pilsner, which will be available at the Blue Spurce Brewing Company on April 14. The foundation has an launch party scheduled for next week. Tickets are available at dawgnationhockey.org.