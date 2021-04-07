LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers in Loveland can expect lane closures this week along US 34 from Denver Avenue to Boyd Lake Avenue. Crews will begin work on a widening project at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Officials plan to set the new traffic control on Thursday night, which will reduce lanes in both directions. The first phase of the project will add a third travel lane in each direction along with turn lane additions and extensions, center median updates and improved bike lanes and sidewalks.
The widening project aims to improve safety and reduce congestion during peak hours. More information about the project is available on the city’s website. You can also call the city’s project information line at (970) 373-1584.