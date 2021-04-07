DENVER (CBS4) – A much-anticipated park name change will have to wait a little while longer. Denver Parks and Recreation employees posted the sign for La Raza Park on Wednesday only to take them down moments later.
The department says the city wants a more momentous occasion to celebrate the official name change.
City council approved the change last December. However, the neighborhood has long recognized the park, at 38th Avenue and Navajo Street, as La Raza Park.
For many Latinos on Denver’s northside, they’ve only ever known it as La Raza Park. The park was named Columbus Park in the 1930s. The neighborhood saw an influx of Latino residents in the 1960s. By the 1970s, “La Raza” Park as it was also known, became a focal point of the Chicano Rights Movement.
La raza has different meanings depending on who you ask. For some it means the people, others it means a way of life.
The city tells CBS4 the new sign will be added in a week or two.