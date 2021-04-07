DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Judicial Department announced jury trials resumed in the 2nd Judicial District. Jury trials in Denver County were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(credit: CBS)

Court officials say an increasing number of vaccines and improved data related to COVID-19 cases allowed for the trials to pick up again.

Masks and social distancing are still required in courthouses. The buildings will also be cleaned and sanitized.

Anyone with questions about a jury summons can call the jury commissioner at 303-606-2305.

