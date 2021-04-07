DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Judicial Department announced jury trials resumed in the 2nd Judicial District. Jury trials in Denver County were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Court officials say an increasing number of vaccines and improved data related to COVID-19 cases allowed for the trials to pick up again.
Masks and social distancing are still required in courthouses. The buildings will also be cleaned and sanitized.
Anyone with questions about a jury summons can call the jury commissioner at 303-606-2305.