Denver Weather: After Tuesday's Moisture, Precipitation Is 3 Inches Above Normal This YearThe rain and snow along the Front Range on Tuesday brought more than 0.25 inches liquid to many neighborhoods and a couple inches of snow in some areas.

Denver Weather: Storm Set To Bring Rain And Snow To Colorado On TuesdayThe best chance for rain showers in Denver is 2-6 p.m. with decreasing chances through midnight. There's also a possibility of some snowflakes.

CU Study: Snowmelt In Winter Months Foreshadow Possible Threats To Ski Conditions & AgricultureA new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found more snow is melting during the winter in the western North America.

Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park Now Dark-Sky CertifiedThey say Mesa Verde National Park has exceptional night skies for stargazing.