Jury Trials Resume In Denver's 2nd Judicial DistrictThe Colorado Judicial Department announced jury trials resumed in the 2nd Judicial District. Jury trials in Denver County were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

51 minutes ago

Larimer County Health Department Will Give Out 1,000 Johnson & Johnson Vaccines To College StudentsStudents that are pre registered from CSU and Front Range Community College will receive the vaccine.

1 hour ago

COVID In Colorado: Denver School To Host Vaccine & Health Screening ClinicA Denver community will have access to a free COVID-19 vaccination and health screening clinic this week. Place Bridge Academy will host the clinic on April 9.

1 hour ago

DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway is planning to reopen in December with The Lion King. The DCPA is postponing four Broadway tours that were previously scheduled for the fall.

1 hour ago

Driver Busted Going 90 MPH In A 45 MPH Zone In ThorntonThe Thornton Police Department is warning drivers to obey the speed limits after catching one going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

1 hour ago

Wednesday April 7th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer and Jason Scott break down tonight's Nuggets-Spurs game and give their best bets for The Masters.

2 hours ago