JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting April 9, Friday, Jefferson County will move to level yellow restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cites a rise in incidence rate, test positivity and hospitalizations.
Data from March 31-April 6 shows there were 832 cases creating an incidence rate of 142.7 per 100,000. The limit for Level Blue is 115 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days.
Health officials say people between 20 and 39 years old make up a majority of the group.
“None of us want to go backwards on the Dial after all of the hard work we’ve put in and sacrifices we’ve made. I urge everyone to stay committed to COVID-19 prevention actions — wear your mask, keep six ft. distance and avoid gatherings,” said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director at Jefferson County Public Health.
Under level yellow restrictions, the countywide mask order remains in effect and all residents and visitors are required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces when six feet distancing cannot be maintained from non-household members.
Restaurants are allowed 50% of posted occupancy or up to 150 people. Last call is 1 a.m. Bars will have to close unless they serve food.
Indoor events can have 150 people if six feet of space can be achieved between non-household members.
Businesses that have been certified under the Five Star Program can operate at level blue restrictions.MORE NEWS: Jeffco Public Health Relaxes Mask Mandate For Outdoor Activities
Further restrictions are as follows:
- Outdoor events are limited to 50% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 175 people within the usable space per designated area calculated using the Distancing Space Calculator. If the event is seated, usable space should be calculated by using 6-foot distancing between non-household members.
- Recreation, including gyms, rec centers and pools, is limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room indoors or activity area outdoors. Establishments larger than 7,200 square feet may use the Distancing Space Calculator to expand to 100 patrons per room within their usable space.
- Organized sports are limited to 25 players, excluding coaches, referees and umpires.
- Outdoor guided activities are limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 10 people.
- Youth camps are limited to 10 participants indoors and 25 participants outdoors.