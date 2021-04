JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting April 9, Friday, Jefferson County will move to level yellow restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cites a rise in incidence rate, test positivity and hospitalizations.

Data from March 31-April 6 shows there were 832 cases creating an incidence rate of 142.7 per 100,000. The limit for Level Blue is 115 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days.

Health officials say people between 20 and 39 years old make up a majority of the group.

“None of us want to go backwards on the Dial after all of the hard work we’ve put in and sacrifices we’ve made. I urge everyone to stay committed to COVID-19 prevention actions — wear your mask, keep six ft. distance and avoid gatherings,” said Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director at Jefferson County Public Health.

Under level yellow restrictions, the countywide mask order remains in effect and all residents and visitors are required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces when six feet distancing cannot be maintained from non-household members.

Restaurants are allowed 50% of posted occupancy or up to 150 people. Last call is 1 a.m. Bars will have to close unless they serve food.

Indoor events can have 150 people if six feet of space can be achieved between non-household members.

Businesses that have been certified under the Five Star Program can operate at level blue restrictions.

Further restrictions are as follows: