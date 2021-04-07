THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A hostage situation that started on Tuesday afternoon at a motel in Thornton came to a peaceful resolution on Wednesday morning. Police said a man was taken into custody and that they are “in contact with the hostage.”
The Motel 6 is on 83rd Place not far from Interstate 25. SWAT teams from Thornton and Northglenn and negotiators responded to the situation.
The suspect was wanted for armed robbery. The first contact with him was at around 2:46 p.m. It was believed the suspect was armed, but police didn't share more information about that at the time they announced the arrest.
The motel was evacuated while the police activity was ongoing.
So far there’s been no information shared about the identity of the hostage and what that person’s relationship to the man might be.