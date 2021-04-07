NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire broke out at a home in Northglenn early Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage. The house is on Pike Street, near 109th and Grant.
North Metro Fire said there was heavy fire and smoke damage to the one-story home and some extension to the garage.
Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were hurt, but sadly, one cat did not survive.
There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.