DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway is planning to reopen in December with The Lion King.

COVID Restrictions: Level Green Counties Allowed 100% Capacity At Indoor Venues, With StipulationsThere is an update to the state health order for Level Green counties on the Colorado COVID-19 dial.

COVID In Colorado: Dr. Dave Hnida Explains Why Masks Are Still Needed In The Centennial StateCBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida agreed with the decision by Gov. Jared Polis to extend the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.

MLB All-Star Game Makes Outdoor Event Planners HopefulThe announcement of the MLB All-Star Game moving to Denver and Gov. Polis’ expectation of a packed Coors Field made the promise of a “normal” summer feel more real for many.

Eric Church Announces Indoor Concert At Ball Arena In Denver This FallCountry music superstar Eric Church announced he will perform in Denver at Ball Arena this fall.

First Cases Of COVID-19 P.1 Variant Detected In ColoradoTwo cases of the COVID-19 P.1 variant have been detected in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday.