By Jennifer McRae

DENVER (CBS4)– Fidelity Investments plans to hire about 375 people based in Colorado. It’s part of the investment company’s goal to bring on 4,000 more employees over the next 6 months.

Gov. Jared Polis said, “Companies like Fidelity understand our great business climate and the unique opportunities and quality of life that our state can provide.”

The 375 additional employees will be a part of Fidelity’s new remote regional center model where employees will primarily work from home.

