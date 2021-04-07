DENVER (CBS4)– Fidelity Investments plans to hire about 375 people based in Colorado. It’s part of the investment company’s goal to bring on 4,000 more employees over the next 6 months.
Gov. Jared Polis said, “Companies like Fidelity understand our great business climate and the unique opportunities and quality of life that our state can provide.”READ MORE: Water World Reopening Memorial Day Weekend
MORE NEWS: Hostage Situation At Thornton Motel Ends Peacefully, Man In Custody
I’m thrilled that @Fidelity is hiring and will employ more Coloradans with 375 new jobs. Companies like Fidelity understand our great business climate and the unique opportunities and quality of life that our state can provide.
More: https://t.co/nHJExWFwM3 pic.twitter.com/uHk2QI7VFWREAD MORE: Fort Collins Banning Single-Use Plastic Bags At Large Grocery Stores
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 7, 2021
The 375 additional employees will be a part of Fidelity’s new remote regional center model where employees will primarily work from home.