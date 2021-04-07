(CBS4) – Country music superstore Eric Church announced he will perform in Denver at Ball Arena this fall. The concert is scheduled for Oct. 15 and is part of a very large North American arena tour that starts in September and continues all the way through May 2022. It’s the first artist to announce a large-scale tour stop in Colorado since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church is calling his tour The Gather Again Tour, a reflection on the move out of the pandemic.
We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….
The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28
— Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021
Tickets go on sale through a pre-sale on May 4 and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 7. For more information, visit www.EricChurch.com.
In a news release announcing the tour, Church, who publicly talked about getting the COVID vaccine, described as having “passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.”
“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he said in a quote shared in the news release.
Church is also set to appear in a PSA promoting vaccine education.