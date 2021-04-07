COVID Restrictions: Level Green Counties Allowed 100% Capacity At Indoor Venues, With Stipulations There is an update to the state health order for Level Green counties on the Colorado COVID-19 dial.

COVID In Colorado: Dr. Dave Hnida Explains Why Masks Are Still Needed In The Centennial StateCBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida agreed with the decision by Gov. Jared Polis to extend the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.

MLB All-Star Game Makes Outdoor Event Planners HopefulThe announcement of the MLB All-Star Game moving to Denver and Gov. Polis’ expectation of a packed Coors Field made the promise of a “normal” summer feel more real for many.

Eric Church Announces Indoor Concert At Ball Arena In Denver This FallCountry music superstore Eric Church announced he will perform in Denver at Ball Arena this fall.

First Cases Of COVID-19 P.1 Variant Detected In ColoradoTwo cases of the COVID-19 P.1 variant have been detected in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday.

Coloradans Urged To Maintain COVID Safety Measures Ahead Of All-Star GameFor many, the announcement that the Major League Baseball All-Star Game will have a capacity crowd was an eyebrow raising moment.