ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Elbert County shut down its Samuel Elbert government building due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The building, which houses DMV officers, the clerk and recorder’s office and county treasurer’s office will be closed until Monday.
The county health department asks anyone who was in the building in the last week to monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms. Those who do are asked to quarantine and get tested five to seven days after exposure.
Elbert County officials announced there were seven new cases reported on April 7. The patients range in age from 5 years to 69 years.
The county’s one week cumulative incidence rate sits at 119.91 per 100,000 people. Its one week average positivity rate is 9.13%. County health officials say the county is operating under level blue restrictions.