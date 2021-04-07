DOUGAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District Board of Education announced four finalists for superintendent on Tuesday night. The candidates are Samuel Jarman, Dr. Christopher Page, Dr. Mary Young and DCSD Interim Superintendent Corey Wise.

The board hired the Frederick Andrews search firm to help with the selection process. The firm narrowed down the finalists from a group of more than 103 potential candidates.

The district will hold panel interviews with staff, parents, students and the community on April 12-13. DCSD will stream a community forum about the superintendent search on its YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on April 13.

The board expects to name a sole finalist at its April 20 meeting. Below are the bios of the four finalists provided by DCSD:

Mr. Samuel Jarman

Samuel Jarman served as Superintendent for Alpine School District, in Utah. Mr. Jarman retired in July 2020 after six successful years as Superintendent with thirty-five years in public education. Alpine School District is the largest district in Utah. There are over 81,000 students, 9,000 employees, 92 schools plus other support buildings. Students attend ASD schools in 14 municipalities. The graduation rate has risen from 78% in 2004 to 93% in 2020.

Dr. Christopher Page

Christopher Page is currently serving as Principal for Highlands Ranch High School, in Colorado. Christopher Page is a career educator who began his career here in Douglas County School District (DCSD). Mr. Page is in his 18th year at DCSD. He started as an 8th grade History Teacher at Rocky Heights Middle School and then moved to Rock Canyon High School. Mr. Page taught at Rock Canyon High School, and later served as Rock Canyon’s Assistant Principal/Dean of Instruction. In 2015, Mr. Page was hired as the Principal of Highlands Ranch High School where he currently serves.

Mr. Corey Wise

Corey Wise is currently serving as Interim Superintendent of Douglas County School District, in Colorado. Corey Wise is a career educator who began his journey right here in the Douglas County School District (DCSD). Mr. Wise is in his 25th year in DCSD. He started as a student teacher, then social studies teacher at Ponderosa High School. Mr. Wise taught at Chaparral High School beginning in the school’s first year, and later served as Chaparral’s Assistant Principal. In 2007, Mr. Wise was hired as the Founding Principal of Legend High School where he served for seven years before moving into DCSD Central Administration as a Director of High Schools and most recently as Executive Director of Schools for the East Highlands Ranch Region and Alternative Education.

Dr. Mary Young

Mary Young is currently serving as Superintendent for Warren County Schools, in Warren, North Carolina. Dr. Young has enjoyed a successful career in public education for more than 20 years. She is a proven leader. Prior to Warren County Schools, she has served with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland as an Executive Director in the Office of Employee Performance and Evaluation and as Instructional Supervisor. Prince George’s County is a large urban school district serving over 130,000 students. Before going to Maryland, Dr. Young worked with the South Carolina Department of Education as Education Associate/Program Director. She also has served as a principal in several schools in Washington, D.C.