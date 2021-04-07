DENVER (CBS4) – The rain and snow along the Front Range on Tuesday brought more than 0.25 inches liquid to many neighborhoods and a couple inches of snow in some areas.

Denver officially received 0.15 inches of liquid at DIA on Tuesday which brings the total for the year to 4.97 inches. That is 3.05 inches above normal through the first week in April and is about a third of the normal annual precipitation in the city. That’s especially impressive considering the wettest months of the year (May, June, and July) are still ahead.

While many locations around the Denver metro area experienced the expected change from rain to snow Tuesday evening, there was no measurable snow at DIA and therefore the snow total for the season (since September) remains at 67.6 inches. That’s nearly 20 inches above normal through the first week in April.

Even if Denver receives no additional measurable snow this season which is unlikely, this season is guaranteed to be the snowiest since 2015-2016.

Meanwhile, most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area received more rain than the airport. Littleton reported more than a half inch while Centennial and Aurora had almost a half inch of rain.

The storm responsible for the rain and snow will move away from Colorado on Wednesday but there will continue to be wind across a large portion of the state. Northerly winds will gust up to 35 mph in the metro area especially for areas east of I-25. Even stronger wind is expected on the far Eastern Plains where a High Wind Warning is effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Burlington, Lamar, and Springfield. Wind in these areas could gust up to 60 mph.

In terms of temperatures, Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday with highs in the lower and middle 60s along the Front Range.

Breezy and warmer weather develops on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees. Then breezy and cooler again on Friday. That cycle will continue every other day through early next week.