DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks and Recreation plans to gradually reopen city recreation centers and programs in May. Officials say several outdoor pools will open in June.
“Reopening plans have been developed based on equity; community vs. individual benefit; maintaining other essential city services and partnerships; and current staffing levels,” DPR said in a social media post.READ MORE: 'A Lot Of One Star Reviews': Denver Bar Asks Patrons To Be Vaccinated
Access to recreation center weight and cardio rooms will open on May 3 at the following locations:
- Carla Madison Recreation Center: 12 p.m.-8 p.m., M-F
- Eisenhower Recreation Center: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., M-F
- Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center: 12 p.m.-8 p.m., M-F
Reservations open on April 26 for hour-long workout blocks. The cost is $2 and free access is available for MY Denver, MY Denver Prime, SilverSneakers and Renew Active members.
Registration also opens on April 26 for programs at the following locations:READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Park Put On Hold After 11 Patients Experience Adverse Side Effects
- Cook Park Recreation Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Highland Recreation Center: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Platt Park Recreation Center: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The MY Denver Card program will offer out-of-school activities at the following centers, Monday-Friday from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.:
- College View Recreation Center
- Cook Park Recreation Center
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center
- Johnson Recreation Center
- La Alma Recreation Center
The 2021 outdoor pool season is scheduled to go from June 7 – Aug. 14. The following locations will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 am. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.:
- Berkeley Park Outdoor Pool
- Barnum Park Outdoor Pool
- Cook Park Outdoor Pool
- Globeville Outdoor Pool
- Green Valley Ranch Outdoor Pool
- Harvard Gulch Outdoor Pool
- Harvey Park Outdoor Pool
- Mestizo/Curtis Park Outdoor Pool
Reservations for 90-minute swim blocks open on May 31. Registration for group swim lessons opens on April 26.MORE NEWS: DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'
For more information and updates about the phased openings, visit the city of Denver website.