'A Lot Of One Star Reviews': Denver Bar Asks Patrons To Be VaccinatedBar Max in Denver is now open after being closed for much of the pandemic. Patrons can enjoy a cocktail inside only if they provide proof of vaccination.

COVID Vaccine Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Park Put On Hold After 11 Patients Experience Adverse Side EffectsThe COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was put on hold on Wednesday afternoon after 11 patients experienced adverse side effects after receiving the shot.

DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway is planning to reopen in December with The Lion King.

Denver Plans Phased Reopening Of Rec Centers In May, Outdoor Pools In JuneDenver Parks and Recreation plans to gradually reopen city recreation centers and programs in May. Officials say several outdoor pools will open in June.

COVID Dial System To Evolve From Statewide Public Health Order To Locally Managed Ordinances On April 16Gov. Jared Polis' office told CBS4 that the COVID-19 Dial "will evolve from a statewide public health order to locally-managed and local ordinances on April 16."

Cheyenne Frontier Days To Kick Up Some Dust Again This SummerConcerts and rodeo events are a go for Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer.