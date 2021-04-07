DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver and the Australian State of New South Wales signed an agreement on Tuesday establishing a City2State Business Welcome Program. The agreement is the first to be signed between a city and a state.
The City2State program aims to promote international trade and investment. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro for the signing at the opening of Denver’s Global Landing Pad Program.READ MORE: 'A Lot Of One Star Reviews': Denver Bar Asks Patrons To Be Vaccinated
This year, the business acceleration program welcomed 16 Australian and New Zealand companies. Foreign small businesses are encouraged to sign up to explore opportunities in Denver.
“Denver is a booming landing pad destination for expansion into the U.S. market,” said Barilaro. “This partnership will assist NSW and Denver businesses with access to export and expansion opportunities.”READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Park Put On Hold After 11 Patients Experience Adverse Side Effects
The program provides discounted working spaces for partner cities along with networking introductions and recruitment resources.
“Through collaborations and partnerships like this, we can forge new opportunities to attract foreign companies and support local businesses grow their reach, creating an influx of investment that supports our economic recovery,” said Hancock.MORE NEWS: DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'
The City2City program launched in 2017 and includes partners in the United Kingdom, France and Mexico.