DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway is planning to reopen in December with The Lion King. The DCPA is postponing four Broadway tours that were previously scheduled for the fall. Those shows are My Fair Lady, 1776, Mean Girls and Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.
Following The Lion King production, which is scheduled to run Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, 2022, DCPA Broadway will feature Hamilton in February 2022. Those shows are scheduled based on the assumption that local restrictions are lifted by December.
“Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway, in a statement, “and we couldn’t be more excited.
"Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway, in a statement, "and we couldn't be more excited.

"However, restarting an entire industry takes considerable time and planning. Relaunching tours requires months of production work to build sets and costumes, cast and rehearse shows for the road," Ekeberg continued. "Plus, it's not enough that Denver's COVID positivity rates have stabilized. The Broadway touring industry depends on an interconnected network of markets across the country, all of which must be ready to reopen — and stay open — at full capacity."
The DCPA also released a list of productions following The Lion King:
Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Jersey Boys
Mean Girls
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour
To Kill a Mockingbird
Tootsie
