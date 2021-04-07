LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspected DUI crash closed all but one eastbound lane on U.S. 6 near Wadsworth Boulevard on Wednesday evening. Police say the cleanup could take an hour.
The crash was cleared at around 6:30 p.m.
They say there were only minor injuries, but did not specify how the crash happened.
A picture from police at the scene shows a truck or SUV badly damaged and on its side. A grey sedan also appeared to have heavy damage on the driver side.
It's not clear if other vehicles were involved.
Drivers are urged to take Kipling or Simms/Union to Alameda or Colfax as detours.