LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A total of 1,000 college students in Larimer County will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Larimer County is giving out 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine to pre-registered students at Colorado State University and Front Range Community College.
The additional vaccines are being provided by the state health department.
Larimer County said with a higher percentage of more vulnerable groups getting the shot, the county is focusing on efforts to vaccinate groups that continue to have high coronavirus case rates.