(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has extended the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days, although he will allow from exceptions in counties at Level Blue. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida agreed with the decision during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

He said the question is if 30 days will actually be long enough.

“Our test positivity rates are around 5% which is not where we want to be. We also look at what’s going on around the country. Variants are really taking a huge toll in areas such as Michigan and the East Coast. We’re not isolated or immune to having those variants come in our direction.”

Hnida also said we need to get more people fully vaccinated.

“We do have another probably 60 days before we can really go, ‘Okay I think we’re really starting to reach a point where we can let our guard down a little bit more.'”

He said vaccines are key to getting rid of masks.

“The masks really aren’t that hard to do as well as other guidelines in terms of protecting ourselves. We really don’t want to be spiking the football before we cross the goal line. No one wants to get caught at the 1 yard line, I’ll put it that way, especially when you deal with COVID.”