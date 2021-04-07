BREAKING NEWS18 People Suffer Adverse Reaction To COVID Vaccine At Dick's Sporting Goods Park
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently stocked walleye fish at Cherry Creek Park. Wildlife officials are adding more than 4 million walleye fry to the reservoir.

Walleye fry are fish that have just hatched. CPW says the fry start out pretty small but will grow between six and eight inches by the fall.

After three years, officials say the walleye will be greater than 15 inches, which is the minimum size limit for fishing.

