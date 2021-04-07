AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently stocked walleye fish at Cherry Creek Park. Wildlife officials are adding more than 4 million walleye fry to the reservoir.
4⃣ million walleye fry being stocked at Cherry Creek State Park. Fry are about a 1/4-inch long. They will grow to be 6-8 inches by this fall & 10-13 inches a year after that. By their third year of life they will be greater than 15 inches, which is the minimum size limit. pic.twitter.com/545qbUYxZv
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 7, 2021
Walleye fry are fish that have just hatched. CPW says the fry start out pretty small but will grow between six and eight inches by the fall.
After three years, officials say the walleye will be greater than 15 inches, which is the minimum size limit for fishing.