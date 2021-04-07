DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday, April 7 is Colorado Pint Day. The day helps support the Colorado Brewers Guild with special pint glasses on sale to commemorate the year.
For each pint glass sold, $1 will be donated to help support local independent craft beer. This year’s theme is “Catch a Pint” and Colorado-based designer Brooks Engel helped bring the concept to life with the art on the glass.
“On top of the fish being the focal point I wanted to incorporate beer and other outdoor imagery, so the addition of the tap handles and fishing reels, as well as the mountains, trees and tent, gave it an overall Colorado feel,” said Engel in a statement. “I also played with the idea of day and night on each side of the glass so it wasn’t a complete reflection on each side.”
The annual fundraiser will help support those local breweries struggling during the pandemic. This year more than 150 breweries are participating. Check out a list of the breweries here.