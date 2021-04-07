DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is hosting it’s 43rd annual Spring Brass Ring, and for the second year in a row it’s virtual. The Spring Brass Ring raises money for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, which is world renown for it’s work in Type 1 diabetes treatment and research.
"All the money that we raise goes directly to the Barbara Davis Center, which helps with patient care, with education and awareness, and to research," said Lori Finch, Children's Diabetes Foundation Guild President-elect. "So all the money raised rally goes to the families of Type 1 diabetics who need it the most."
CBS4’s Britt Moreno will emcee a virtual program that includes presentations from Barbara Davis Center doctors, stories from patients, a fashion show featuring Type 1 patients, and a preview from the feature designer.
"This year, we're going to go a little out of box and do a little behind the scenes with our fashion designer, Lourdes Chavez," Finch explained.
“What should people know about Type 1 diabetics?” asked Moreno.
"What I want people to know is that diabetics can do anything that the rest of us can do. they just need to pay attention to the cues that their bodies give them. They maybe need to do a little planning ahead of time," Finch replied.
The virtual program is live on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 6p.m. MDT. The Spring Brass Ring also includes a silent auction and Jewels For Hope sale. Both those began on April 1st. In order to access all of these programs, you have to register for free.